UK Sommelier of the Year 2026 awarded to Emma Denney

By Oliver Catchpole

Claridge’s director of wine Emma Denney has been awarded the UK Sommelier of the Year 2026 title, after two days of high-level competition.

Denney – who is currently working towards her Master Sommelier diploma – received the accolade after a series of theory exams, blind tastings and practical service assessments in front of a live audience.

She also emerged as a top 10 candidate in Harpers’ own, more business focused Top 50 Sommeliers 2025 list.

Denney has overseen the wine list throughout Claridge’s various catering options. Her latest project is at the newly opened restaurant Dante Mayfair. There, she has curated a diverse and global range of wines, with an array of vintages available both by the glass and bottle.

Commenting on her win, she said: “This is my fourth year entering the competition, and I was hoping to beat my placing from last year, when I finished fifth. Safe to say I've done that.

“I'm incredibly happy. It was an incredibly hard group of people to compete against, and everyone was so supportive. We all worked very hard together. The girls I trained with – thank you so much. I couldn't have done it without them. It's been a long and sweaty two days, but an amazing day.”

This year’s competitors were drawn from 56 hospitality establishments, representing 33 nationalities – with 39 people entering for the first time.

The finalists were tested on all aspects of the modern sommelier role, including technical wine knowledge, blind tasting, food and wine pairing, spirits, fault identification and high-pressure service.

In addition to winning the overall title, Denney was also awarded Best Performer in both the service task and the blind tasting task.

The examination was created and conducted by the UK Sommelier Academy, and assessed by an independent judging panel comprising 18 former winners of the competition.

Christelle Guibert, owner of UK Sommelier of the Year, said: “Emma delivered an exceptional performance throughout the competition. What distinguished her was not only her technical knowledge, but her composure, judgement and consistency under pressure.

“This year's competition demonstrated the remarkable strength of the profession in the UK. From a record number of applications to an exceptional standard throughout every stage of the competition, the future of British sommellerie has never looked stronger.”

The full results are available here.













