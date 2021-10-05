Prosecco Superiore reports ‘excellent quality’ harvest

By Michelle Perrett

Producers in the Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG in Veneto are reporting an excellent quality 2021 harvest.

The region has reported that a cooler year overall has resulted in later ripening of the Glera grapes, with the cooler than average in the ripening season giving “excellent levels of acidity.”

Producers said that compared to the last 15 years, 2021 was a cool year and for this reason, the development of the vines, and consequently the ripening of the grapes, were significantly delayed by about 10 to 12 days for each phenological phase.

There was a cooler than average spring in April and May, while the region experienced a very hot and dry June with only around 10mm rainfall for the entire month. This meant less disease pressure in the vineyard and healthy grapes, which have not suffered from sunburn or dehydration.

While the temperatures in July were as expected the weather changed at the end of the month giving some cooler than average days while August and September brought cooler temperatures.

Harvest, which is the same size as an average year, began in mid-September in the Conegliano area and a week after in the areas around Valdobbiadene .

“In order to obtain high quality sparkling wines, we need a good acid component in the grapes and the conditions this year have been perfect to achieve this. We are seeing grapes with a very good level of both sugar and acidity which is what we need for wines with great balance, for which our producers strive,” said Elvira Bortolomiol, president of the Consorzio.

“We are proud of the work that all the winegrowers do in the vineyards. Our commitment shows not only our passion for wine, but also for the land, which is our most precious resource. Our Denomination’s strong focus on environmental sustainability, which for our producers translates into economic sustainability and for the region as a whole, social sustainability.”







