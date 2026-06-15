DGB enters distribution partnership with North South Wines

By Andrew Catchpole

Leading South African producer DGB has entered into a “strategic distribution partnership” with North South Wines in the UK.

Effective from 1 July, this step will see North South Wines take on the exclusive UK distribution of DGB wines, including the Boschendal (pictured), Bellingham, Franschhoek Cellar, Fryer's Cove and Old Road Wine labels.

The move is billed as being part of DGB's ongoing commitment to the UK, designed to further drive sales through the market expertise of North South Wines, a B Corp certified importer and distributor with a track record of building presence for its portfolio partners.

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Sustainability forms a core part of North South’s ethos, with DGB aligning to those values, describing itself as operating “South Africa’s only fully verified Carbon Neutral winery” and having the largest solar power installation in the Western Cape.

Kim Wilson, MD and founder of North South Wines, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with DGB”, adding that: “South Africa is a truly special region for winegrowing.”

She continued: “While the category has faced challenges in recent years, I believe that, together with DGB and our partners at Perdeberg, Painted Wolf and Le Grand Domaine, we now have one of the strongest portfolios in the market, capable of offering a genuinely comprehensive category solution.”

DGB’s international director, Greg Guy, also expressed his satisfaction with the deal, echoing Wilson with the words: “We are delighted to be partnering with North South Wines.

“Their proven track record, specialised sales structures, dedicated distribution capabilities and strong customer relationships across multiple channels make them an ideal partner to support the continued growth of our brands in the UK market.”

DGB will continue to manage all orders and accounts until 30 June, with both companies working to ensure as smooth a handover as possible on 1 July.







