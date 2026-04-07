Rosé sales grow, avoiding wine market shrinkage

By Oliver Catchpole

Rosé wine sales are bucking the trend of declining still wine sales, according to the WSTA’s latest Market Report.

During 2025, the category saw a 3% increase in volumes sold year-on-year and a 5% rise in value – generating £882m in sales.

This is compared to a continued volume sales fall of -6% for red wine, and -4% for white wine over the same year.

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Last year, the equivalent of 129m 75cl bottles of rosé were sold compared to 125m the year before and around 122m bottles in 2023.

The WSTA added that rosé wine is increasingly being enjoyed outside the traditional summer period.

During the summer months in 2025, rosé saw a 1% increase in sales compared to the year before and then another 1% increase over the 12 weeks to 27 December.

Commenting on this growth, Poppy De-Courcy-Wheeler, rosé buyer at Waitrose said: “It’s no secret that rosé has become an all-year-round tipple and not just when the sun's out.

“Whether our customers are looking for something light and dry for enjoying with friends, or something a bit more substantial to pair with food, there's an option for all occasions.

“We're seeing sales on the up as we approach Easter, as many will be opting for rosé for their Easter lunch.”

Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA, added: “Rosé is proving to be a much-needed ray of sunshine for wine producers and retailers who are currently facing some of the toughest market conditions in recent memory.

“White and red wine sales are in steady decline and have been since 2023. However, rosé is providing some light relief, showing steady growth throughout the year as sales patterns reveal it is no longer being sidelined to just a summer drink.

“Seeing a rise in rosé sales will give the wine sector a much-needed lift, as beleaguered businesses continue to battle with unnecessary burdens of red tape and taxes.”

Image Credit – Corina Rainer on Unsplash











