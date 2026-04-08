Volume of champagne shipments to UK saw growth in 2025

By Oliver Catchpole

The volume of champagne shipments to the UK grew by +1.9% in 2025 compared to 2024, according to figures from Comité Champagne.

The trade association said that this meant the region shipped the equivalent of 22.7m bottles of wine to the UK last year.

The British market is Champagne’s second-largest for exports in terms of both volume and value – accounting for 15% of its export market share (compared to 14.6% in 2024).

Comité Champagne said that this market is of “major importance” and continues to be “a priority for Champagne”.

The trade association added that brut remains the UK’s most popular style by far, taking over 84% of total shipments, while rosé accounts for 10.5%, cuvée spéciale 2.1% and extra brut 1.5%.

Although small, the extra brut category has seen rapid growth, expanding ten-fold since 2019.

Commenting on the figures, UK Champagne Bureau (an extension of Comité Champagne) director, Victoria Henson, said: “Champagne’s global appeal rests on three key strengths: its undisputed quality and versatility, its unique storytelling thanks to its heritage and know how, and its strong ability to evolve with the times and adapt accordingly.

“Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and rising costs – challenges that Champagne has navigated and overcome historically – it stands as an aspirational, accessible luxury and an enduring reference in the sparkling wine category.”

Like most of the trade, the champagne market has been weathering the impact of a difficult geopolitical context, along with shifting consumption behaviours and inflation.

However, eight out of the region’s top ten export markets saw volume growth in 2025 (with seven reporting value growth) compared to 2024.

However, total export volumes did decline slightly, dropping to 152m bottles, compared with 153.2m in 2024.

Its top three markets – the US, the UK and Japan (in that order), together make up 41.3% of total exports.

The Comité Champagne works to protect the common interests of winegrowers and houses in the Champagne region.

It promotes cooperation between the two professional groups, representing more than 16,000 winegrowers and 350 Champagne houses.





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