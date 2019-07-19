Subscriber login Close [x]
Armit Wines sees sales leap 15% in three months

By Helen Gilbert
Published:  19 July, 2019

Armit Wines has reported a 15% rise in sales between April and June this year ahead of its full results which will be published in October.

The UK wine merchant, taken over by French agricultural co-operative group InVivo in July 2017, credited the rationalisation of its wine portfolio and a review of each route to market for the uplift in sales, which have also climbed by 6% over the past six months.

A strong Bordeaux en-primeur campaign had also helped deliver an uplift of 30% during May and June compared to the previous year, Philippe Leveau, InVivo MD for Europe said.

“Armit Wines has a strong core of Italian and other European producers and will continue to be a global wine merchant,” he added.

“We are proud to represent some of the world’s most iconic wineries and we will continue to scout for the next generation of wine stars, in the new and the old world. In particular, France is an exciting region where we see untapped potential for growth. Armit Wines has an impressive brand building track record and InVivo Wine is offering the tools and stability to continue this legacy.”

InVivo owns 100% of Armit Wines following the acquisition of the shares of a minority shareholder in June 2019.

The UK wine merchant predicts the business will reach £30m turnover in the next five years and said it had big IT investment plans which include a refreshed website, a new online ordering system for trade customers and the implementation of InVivo’s ERP system (SAP) in 2020.



