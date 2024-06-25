UK restaurant groups see record May delivery sales growth

By James Bayley

Britain’s leading managed restaurant groups experienced their highest year-on-year growth in delivery sales for 2024 last month, according to CGA by NIQ’s latest Hospitality at Home Tracker.

In May, delivery sales surged by 11.3% compared to the same month in 2023 on a like-for-like basis. The increase was partly attributed to the cool and damp weather across many parts of Britain, prompting some consumers to order food for delivery instead of dining out.

Conversely, takeaway and click-and-collect sales saw a slight decline of 2% as more people opted for the convenience of delivery platforms. Overall, combined delivery and takeaway sales were up by 6.2%, an improvement from April’s 4.5% growth. This marks the twelfth consecutive month of year-on-year growth for at-home restaurant sales, with May’s increase notably exceeding Britain’s current rate of inflation.

The Hospitality at Home Tracker revealed that deliveries accounted for just under 11p of every pound spent at restaurants in May, while takeaways made up 4p. Food comprised 91.1% of all at-home orders, with drinks accounting for 8.9%; highlighting a growing trend of consumers including alcohol in their delivery purchases, enhancing the overall sales performance for the sector.

Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director for hospitality operators and food in EMEA, commented: “Twelve months of consecutive year-on-year growth highlights a robust recovery for restaurants’ at-home sales following the post-Covid decline. While the mixed weather in May contributed to the positive trading, it also suggests that consumers are becoming more willing to spend.

“The easing of inflation and the excitement around the Euro 2024 football tournament should help maintain this momentum into the summer. We can be cautiously optimistic for continued growth in both deliveries and dine-in sales for the rest of the year.”







