Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Home delivery and takeaway continued to boom in April

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  25 May, 2021

Despite the easing of on-trade restrictions, April delivered another bumper month for home delivery and takeaway dining from restaurant groups, with sales 345% higher than April 2019.

The latest New Hospitality Home Tracker report from CGA also revealed that April sales were up 11% on March 2021, suggesting that home delivery and takeaway food and drink will remain very much a part of the dining mix in the months to come.

Of this ongoing growth, month-on-month takeaway sales rose “notably” more than delivery in April, although home delivery and initiatives such as the sales of meal kits remained strong.

“Surging delivery and takeaway sales have been a major side-effect of Covid-19 lockdowns and a lifeline for many operators in the first few months of 2021,” said Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director, EMEA.

“As restaurants, pubs and bars reopen, the way consumers balance ordering in and eating out will be a major dynamic in sales and marketing strategies and a significant factor in profit margins.”

CGA’s Hospitality at Home Tracker partners with a variety of restaurant and bar groups, including the likes of BrewDog, Byron, Drake & Morgan, Gaucho Grill, Peach Pub Company, along with Asian-themed outlets and various burger and pizza chains, providing a snapshot of the bigger names on the high street.

As Harpers has reported, those same trends also hold true for the smaller, independent sector operators, with many businesses continuing to report that home delivery and takeaway of both food and drinks remains bouyant even as indoor dining returns.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

C & D Wines: National Account Manager

...

Salcombe Distilling Co: Marketing & Sales Support Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95