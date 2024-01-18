Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Managed groups enjoy YOY December growth

By James Bayley
Published:  18 January, 2024

Britain’s top hospitality groups generated year-on-year sales growth of 8.8% in December, the latest CGA RSM Hospitality Business Tracker reveals.

The strong results come amid a backdrop of doom and gloom for the hospitality industry – in the year to September 2023, the number of licensed premises in Britain fell by 3.6%, below the 100,000 mark for the first time since figures began.

However, managed groups, specifically, fared well in 2023, achieving like-for-like growth in every month. December’s figure is a sharp increase from 4% in November and more than double the current rate of inflation in the UK, as measured by the Consumer Price Index.

The tracker reveals like-for-like sales growth of 9.6% for pubs in December, while restaurants enjoyed an 8.3% upswing. Bars bounced back from a long run of negative figures with growth of 5.6%. Trading in the ‘On The Go’ segment – a new category for venues with limited dine-in space with an emphasis on ‘grab and go’ food was 3.1% ahead.

For the 12th time in the last 13 months, growth in London was higher than elsewhere. Groups’ sales within the M25 in December were 11.2% up on last year, compared to an 8.1% increase outside it.

Karl Chessell, director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA at CGA by NIQ, said: “December’s tracker numbers show the enduring appeal of pubs, bars and restaurants over the festive season. They are a welcome sign that pressure on consumers’ spending may be easing, and the extra revenue is vital to groups as we enter quieter trading months. However, cost and labour issues mean some businesses remain under severe pressure. All operators will need to stay resolutely focused on the fundamentals of great hospitality in order to sustain real-terms growth throughout 2024.”

Meanwhile, Drake and Morgan (D&M), the managed group operating 17 premium bars and restaurants in London and Manchester, announced record festive trading with like-for-like sales up 31.7% against the same period in 2022 (4 weeks to 31 December 2023).

The results come one month after the restaurant group, backed by Bowmark Capital, reported record bookings for Christmas 2023, up 20% across the estate on the year previous.

Both Manchester and London achieved double-digit growth in terms of sales for D&M, with the former being less impacted by the rail strikes.



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2024 ranking: Top 10 reve...

Anne McHale MW launches free WSET Diplom...

New MD for Fells

Berkmann to train 20,000 hospitality pro...

50 Best Indies 2024: The full rundown

2023 Champagne shipments down 8.2%, 'as...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95