Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

AI delivers individual bottle labels for new Maison Wessman wine

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  24 June, 2024

Bergerac producer Maison Wessman defines itself as ‘reinventing tradition’, and this innovative winemaker has embraced AI-enhanced graphics which deliver an individual label for each bottle of its Imprévu wine.

The newly launched wine, which Harpers had a preview of late last week at the company’s Les Verdots cellar, has been crafted by winemaker Lise Sadiral as a fresh, crunchy red, with the Cabernet Sauvignon element of this Cabernet/Merlot/Malbec blend vinified as a rosé.

As such it is part of a growing movement towards ‘smashable’ unoaked and easy-drinking reds that can sit comfortably in the fridge door. The estate’s owner, Icelandic pharmaceutical billionaire Róbert Wessman, gave the green light to do something quite different with the label.

The upshot, pictured, is possibly a first in the wine world, with each bottle very clearly being part of the same design family, but with each also having its own unique premutation in terms of the graphics on the label.

Bottled just two weeks ago, Imprévu, which means ‘unexpected’ in French, is tank fermented at a cool temperature to help boost its crisp characteristics, with the resulting wine revealing bright fruit and lifting acidity, sitting well with current drinking trends.

Harpers had been invited to the estate to join a blending session presided over by former Best Sommelier of the World, Andreas Larsson, and Julien Viaud, of Michel Rolland & Associés, to decide the second release of La Folie. This wine is to be formed of a blend of wines from Bergerac, Provence, Italy and Spain, with the possible inclusion of south-west French varieties from Chile and Argentina also being considered for a future iteration.

Drawing a parellel between the worlds of food and wine, Wessman said: “We are going to blend the madness that is La Folie… there is food blending, fusion, so this excitement we want to build into the wine today.”

The estate has additionally been planting old, forgotten French and local varieties as part of its sustainability programme, partly with a view to finding cultivars that will help mitigate the effects of climate change, adding further innovation to the offer at Maison Wessman.

Harpers will be running a fuller report on Maison Wessman in the near future.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Caution advised on over-hyping the Engli...

Gen Z shifts towards low and no alcohol...

Chile launches first WineTech Fund to bo...

Wine tourism booms in the UK as visits t...

Gilby lauds ‘new era’ at landmark CEE ta...

TWE reports surge in Chinese demand post...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager London

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

...

North South Wines: Cash & Carry National Account Manager

...

Drinks Retailing magazine - reporter

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95