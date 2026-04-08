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Wines of South Africa restructures UK office

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  08 April, 2026

Wines of South Africa (WoSA) has announced the redundancies of both of the current roles at its UK office, as part of a restructure of its operations. Jo Wehring, market manager UK & Europe and Claudia Pritchard, PR & digital manager will both be leaving the organisation after the completion of their notice periods – at the end of May and April respectively.

Having spent 19 years working with Wines of South Africa, both Wehring and Prichard expect to remain fully involved in the UK wine trade and are working on their plans for what comes next.

WoSA’s new UK office structure, with the single role of ‘country manager UK’, will begin on 1 June.

The person who is to take the role will be announced shortly.

Siobhan Thompson, CEO of the trade body, commented: “We would like to sincerely thank our colleagues for their valuable contributions and dedication, and we remain focused on ensuring a smooth transition for all involved.”

The organisation said that the restructure comes after a review of its “current and future business needs” and added that “Wines of South Africa remains committed to the UK market”.

The WoSA trade tasting – which was planned for 7 July 2026 – will be postponed and rescheduled when the new UK office is up and running.

Wines of South Africa is the organisation responsible for promoting South African wine in international markets on behalf of producers, exporters and other stakeholders.




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