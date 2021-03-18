WoSA's Insider Sessions return for 2021

By Lisa Riley

Wines of South Africa (WoSA) is running another series of the Insider Sessions in 2021, following the success of the 2020 events.

Designed to connect with trade and media around the world on key issues facing the South African wine industry, the free sessions will run on 12 April, 10 May and 7 June, with each session chaired by a high-profile MW and featuring leading South African producers on the discussion panel

The first session, chaired by Job de Swart MW, will ask the question ‘How is Climate Changing Wine?’, and will take an in-depth look at how even small changes in climate can impact on successful grape growing and what the industry is doing to combat this.

This will be followed on 10 May by a ‘What Does Empowerment Mean?’ session, hosted by by Jancis Robinson MW, which will focus on the roles of mentorship, internship and apprenticeships in the drive to empower individuals and communities on The Cape.

The final session, chaired by Tim Atkin MW, will discuss ‘What Next for Winemaking?’, taking a look at winemaking both now and in the future with a panel of the country’s “most respected winemakers”, said WoSA.

“At a time when international travel is still some way off, the Insider Sessions will give fantastic insight into the South African wine industry and some of the hot topics on the agenda today,” said CEO Siobhan Thompson.

“Each session brings together an expert panel, led by a MW with in-depth knowledge of the subject matter. For anyone involved with South African wine, these sessions are not to be missed. Finally, we would like to thank our partner, Wesgro, for supporting these events.”

Tim Harris Wesgro CEO, added: “Cape Town and The Cape winelands are one of the world’s Great Wine Capitals.

“We sell on average one million bottles of wine per day, making us the eighth largest wine producer in the world, responsible for four percent of the word’s wine production. With the industry being a key economic and job enabler, it is essential we keep our world-class wine offering front of mind.”

Further information on each of the Insider Sessions, details of the chairs and panel and to register can be found here.

Last month, the South African government announced an 8% excise duty hike on alcohol, marking the latest blow to the belaugered South African wine industry.



