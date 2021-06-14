Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

WoSA unveils new digital platform

By Lisa Riley
Published:  14 June, 2021

Wines of South Africa (WoSA) has launched a new digital marketplace — Wines of South Africa Gateway — pitched as a single tool for the country’s producers to interact with the trade globally.

The platform has been launched to provide international trade with a single online space in which to research, interact, and develop new and existing business with South African wine producers, said WoSA. 

Live from today (14 June), and run by Bottlebooks, the platform would provide export markets with the most “extensive and in-depth” resource for South African wine, it added. 

Moreover, as well as providing an up-to-date database of producer and wine information the Gateway can be used as a marketing tool for producers, who can upload videos, images and other marketing content to the site. 

There will also be a feature to request samples and virtual tastings directly with producers. In essence, the Wines of South Africa Gateway is a single tool for South African producers to interact with the trade globally.

“The Wines of South Africa Gateway will provide importers and producers with the opportunity to engage directly with one another, without having to visit numerous websites,” said Siobhan Thompson, CEO, WoSA.

“The Gateway allows buyers to get a snapshot of the most pertinent information from each producer, giving them the tools to make informed decisions, and ultimately saving them time and effort. Furthermore, it will benefit our producers when looking for new opportunities in export markets.”

The launch follows the pandemic having highlighted the value of long-term investment in online platforms, with global wine industries having had to respond rapidly to the shift into virtual trading.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

C & D Wines: National Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95