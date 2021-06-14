WoSA unveils new digital platform

By Lisa Riley

Wines of South Africa (WoSA) has launched a new digital marketplace — Wines of South Africa Gateway — pitched as a single tool for the country’s producers to interact with the trade globally.

The platform has been launched to provide international trade with a single online space in which to research, interact, and develop new and existing business with South African wine producers, said WoSA.

Live from today (14 June), and run by Bottlebooks, the platform would provide export markets with the most “extensive and in-depth” resource for South African wine, it added.

Moreover, as well as providing an up-to-date database of producer and wine information the Gateway can be used as a marketing tool for producers, who can upload videos, images and other marketing content to the site.

There will also be a feature to request samples and virtual tastings directly with producers. In essence, the Wines of South Africa Gateway is a single tool for South African producers to interact with the trade globally.

“The Wines of South Africa Gateway will provide importers and producers with the opportunity to engage directly with one another, without having to visit numerous websites,” said Siobhan Thompson, CEO, WoSA.

“The Gateway allows buyers to get a snapshot of the most pertinent information from each producer, giving them the tools to make informed decisions, and ultimately saving them time and effort. Furthermore, it will benefit our producers when looking for new opportunities in export markets.”

The launch follows the pandemic having highlighted the value of long-term investment in online platforms, with global wine industries having had to respond rapidly to the shift into virtual trading.



