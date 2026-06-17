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Pub bookings up 300% ahead of England’s first World Cup match

By Hamish Graham
Published:  17 June, 2026

In a well needed boost for the hospitality industry, data from hospitality technology firm Zonal can reveal that pub bookings are up 293% year-on-year when comparing today (17 June) with the same day last year.

The sector will also be hoping that it will receive a similar sales boost to the one it experienced during the Euro 2024 tournament when the on-trade saw a 42% sales boost during England’s group stage games, according to analysis from data provider Reward.

North of the border, Scotland’s first appearance at the tournament since 1998 could provide a £7 million sales windfall for pubs, so anticipates the Scottish Beer and Pub Association.

Chair of UK Hospitality, Kate Nicholls, believes England’s inaugural game at the 2026 will be a boon for pubs.

“The pub is categorically the best place to watch England at the World Cup, both tonight and for the rest of the tournament”, she said.

She added: “Bookings up almost 300% for tonight’s game shows that, despite the later than usual kick-off times, England fans want to get together to watch the game, cheer on the team and support their local.

“The World Cup will be a massive boost for our pubs and bars, with sales set to be up more than 40% across the group stage as fans gather for the games.

“Fingers crossed tonight’s game is the start of a long World Cup campaign for the Three Lions, in what would be a huge boost for both football fans and hospitality.”

Image credit – jarmoluk from Pixabay





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