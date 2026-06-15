New drinks ordering platform launched for on-trade

By Andrew Catchpole

A new drinks ordering platform has been launched for the on-trade, promising to remove many of the “costs and complexities” typically associated with selling into pubs, bars and restaurants.

Called DrinksBox and founded by chairman Jeremy Hill, whose resumé folds in Hi-Spirits and Proof Drinks, the new platform is designed to sidestep what are described as “traditional route-to-market barriers”.

In practice, this means enabling suppliers to have access to hospitality outlets by selling stock directly from London City Bond’s nationwide network of warehousing and distribution.

Additionally, DrinksBox promises no set up costs or subscription fees, along with fast, seven-day payment and no listing fees, backed by data-led insights into customer purchasing behaviour and performance.

Hill is joined in the venture by CEO Jon Nixon, an ex-Booker and Thatchers director, who said: “We are very proud and excited to announce the launch of DrinksBox.

“At a time when margins are tight and confidence is fragile, the industry cannot afford unnecessary friction. DrinksBox is designed to give emerging producers a more viable path into the on-trade. Technology should make our industry smarter and more connected, and that is exactly what DrinksBox is aiming to do.”

DrinksBox is now live, with a network of suppliers already in place on the ecommerce marketplace.







