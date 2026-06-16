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Enotria introduces host of new estates

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  16 June, 2026

Enotria has added 11 new wineries for the launch of its 2026 list, spanning Italy, Germany, Austria, France, Australia, the USA and Chile.

Befitting for an importer that began as an Italian specialist, Italy leads the pack, with Berlucchi (Franciacorta), Caccia al Piano (Bolgheri) and Nino Negri (Lombardy) coming aboard.

In addition, Germany’s Markus Molitor (Mosel, pictured), Austria’s Weingut Angerhof Tschida (Burgenland), France’s Domaine Sainte Marie (Jura) and Jean-Marie Bouldy (Pomerol), Australia’s McHenry Hohnen (Margaret River) and Elanto Vineyard (Mornington Peninsula), USA’s Elk Cove (Oregon) and Chile’s Villard (Casablanca Valley) have all joined the portfolio.

These latest wineries add to Enotria’s already 300-strong portfolio of global estates and build upon a host of other estates added over the past 12 months, with Catena Zapata (Mendoza, Argentina), Champagne Cattier (Champagne, France) and Changyu-Moser XV (Ningxia, China) being just some of the high-profile names to join.

Enotria CEO Phillip White, who took up the role in January this year, said: “We are delighted to welcome these 11 world-class wineries from Italy, Germany, Austria, France, Chile, the USA and Australia into Enotria’s portfolio, each a leader in its category and a perfect complement to our existing producers.

“These additions strengthen our inspiring and innovative offer for the UK drinks trade, reflecting our commitment to evolving with our customers’ needs and delivering quality, relevance and choice across every style and occasion.”

Enotria was acquired by the Majestic Wine Group in April 2025, since when it has continued to operate as a standalone business, running alongside the latter’s Majestic Commercial wholesale operation.

Enotria now counts over 300 exclusive wines and over 1,500 spirits producers in its portfolio, with a 10,000-strong client base, covering retailers, on-trade operators and event venues.



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