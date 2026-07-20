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Nominations open for UK’s 50 Best Indies 2027

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  20 July, 2026

The trade can now nominate independent merchants for Harpers’ 50 Best Indies 2027 list.

The accolade celebrates the very best of indies selling quality wine, spirits and beer all over the UK, chosen by a panel of experts from across the industry in a two-stage judging process.

Those nominated for the UK’s 50 Best Indies must have bricks and mortar outlets as part of their business, but beyond this, contenders which are large or small, traditional or hybrid, centred on footfall or online sales, and so on, are all welcome.

As always, the previous list (released at the very beginning of 2026) showed off an incredibly high standard of indie merchant, with excellent drinks offers backed by a heady mix of innovation, discovery and imaginative customer communications, among other things.

Harpers would like to thank long-standing sponsor Laurent Perrier for their continued support for the awards, and extend a warm welcome to Fells, a new sponsor for 2027 (and a Harpers Top 50 Wholesaler last year).

Drinks industry professionals are invited to nominate up to three companies for the award, which can be done here.

These nominations close 6 August.






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