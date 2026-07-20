Hallgarten takes annual inclusivity programme to Scotland

By Hamish Graham

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has announced that it is taking its fully-funded ‘Inclusivity in Wine’ WSET programme to Scotland for the first time. Twelve successful candidates will gain the opportunity to study for and complete the WSET Level 2 Award in Wines.

Those inducted onto the course will attend sessions this October, hosted at Edinburgh venue The Hoxton, with the WSET teaching carried out by Hallgarten’s senior wine trainer Garry Samuels. The project forms a part of Hallgarten’s wider ED&I mission.

In its fifth year, the importer detailed that the course aims to “make qualifications in wine accessible to as many individuals as possible”. Open to candidates from ‘diverse backgrounds’, the importer explained that this is up for interpretation and can include – though not limited to – race, disability, ethnicity and sexuality.

Over its previous four editions, there has been a pass rate of 97%. The course both allows awardees the opportunity to gain a WSET qualification but also connect them to a “growing alumni network of peers within the hospitality and wine industries”, said Hallgarten.

Previous course attendee Vikram Mertia, independent wine bar owner, commented: “I was very impressed with the WSET Level 2 curriculum, and the training structure organised by Hallgarten.

“It was incredibly comprehensive yet concise. I passed the exam with Distinction and have since gone on to complete WSET Level 3 with Merit. I highly recommend it to anyone who is seeking to create a future in wine or would like to be well versed with the subject.”

Alex Buckley, head of the business’s ED&I team, added: “We are incredibly proud of the success of this programme thus far.

“We are now excited to broaden our reach by bringing this opportunity to Edinburgh, extending our commitment to making the wine industry more accessible for all and laying the foundations for careers in the industry.”

The application form for the course can be found here. Upon completion you can send it to hr@hnwines.co.uk. Applications for the initiative close Monday 31 August.









