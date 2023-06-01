Hallgarten aims for industry springboard with ‘Inclusivity’ WSET course

By Jo Gilbert

Specialist wine importer, Hallgarten & Novum Wines, has announced it is running an ‘Inclusivity in Wine’ course in conjunction with the WSET, which will offer places free of charge exclusively for members of the hospitality industry from diverse backgrounds.

The course, which will focus on the WSET Level 2, aims to act as a springboard for those who have not yet had a chance to pursue formal wine education.

The idea is for as wide an audience as possible to partake. As such, ‘diverse background’ is open to interpretation and may include, but is not limited to, race, disability, ethnicity and sexuality, Hallgarten said.

The initial course will be for 12 people to study the WSET Level 2 and will take place over four weeks in August in London with Hallgarten’s senior trainer and educator, Garry Samuels. There is no obligation for applicants or their employers to work with Hallgarten Wines, but to be able to pass the exam successfully, candidates should have a passion and interest in wine.

Hallgarten’s MD, Andrew Bewes, said: “Our commitment to improving inclusivity in our business and the sectors we serve is absolute and we are therefore delighted to be able to offer this exciting opportunity. The UK’s hospitality sector is as diverse as it gets, yet few see an opportunity to seek a career in wine, whether remaining in hospitality or moving into the wine industry itself.

“Our goal is simple: to encourage as broad a cross-section as possible to embrace wine, to enhance knowledge and ultimately, to perhaps even consider seeking a career in the wine industry.”

Prospective candidates for the course will need to complete a pre-assessment based at WSET Level 1 standard. Afterwards, course trainers will review applications and carry out a virtual interview alongside HR personnel to decide the final cohort.

Prospective applicants are asked to visit www.hnwines.co.uk/news-and-events/wset-inclusivity-in-wine-2023, download the application form and email to hr@hnwines.co.uk.









