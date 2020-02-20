Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hallgarten reports surge in WSET pass rates

By Lisa Riley
Published:  20 February, 2020

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has reported a 52% rise in pass rates for its WSET Level 3 course between 2018 and 2019.

The surge in pass rates takes the overall pass rates to a total of 61%, including 100% of candidates passing the tasting exam first time, said Hallgarten, with 90% of successful Level 3 candidates passing with merit or above (64% passed with merit, 27% passed with distinction).

““I firmly believe that within the wine trade, knowledge of wine and service is invaluable and our training through WSET and our own WineSure courses are intrinsic to the mutual development of sales and the relationships with our customers,” said Beverly Tabbron MW, head of training and education at Hallgarten.

Hallgarten trained its highest number of customers and staff in 2019, with 2,893 individuals educated through either WSET, Hallgarten’s own WineSure training programme or general product training, surpassing the company’s 2018 total of 2,602 and 2017 total of 1,776.

Of those trained, 340 were WSET courses and the remaining 2,553 WineSure and general wine training and education.

Aimed at the premium on-trade, Hallgarten’s bespoke WineSure training programme provides front of house teams with the knowledge and tools to sell wine through a tiered course.

WineSure is a programme we have been working on for the past couple of years, and the interest from our partner customers proves how much of a success it has been to date,” said Tabbron.

Last month, Hallgarten launched its Head Start apprenticeship programme with its first recruit.

Launched to develop the future talent of the wine industry, the 18 month long programme provides a 360-degree perspective of the wine sector from vineyard to table.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Waddesdon Wines Ltd: Wine Sales Administration Assistant

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

...

Mitchells & Butlers: Wine Procurement Manager

...

Condor Wines: Sales & Marketing Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95