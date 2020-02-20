Hallgarten reports surge in WSET pass rates

By Lisa Riley

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has reported a 52% rise in pass rates for its WSET Level 3 course between 2018 and 2019.

The surge in pass rates takes the overall pass rates to a total of 61%, including 100% of candidates passing the tasting exam first time, said Hallgarten, with 90% of successful Level 3 candidates passing with merit or above (64% passed with merit, 27% passed with distinction).

““I firmly believe that within the wine trade, knowledge of wine and service is invaluable and our training through WSET and our own WineSure courses are intrinsic to the mutual development of sales and the relationships with our customers,” said Beverly Tabbron MW, head of training and education at Hallgarten.

Hallgarten trained its highest number of customers and staff in 2019, with 2,893 individuals educated through either WSET, Hallgarten’s own WineSure training programme or general product training, surpassing the company’s 2018 total of 2,602 and 2017 total of 1,776.

Of those trained, 340 were WSET courses and the remaining 2,553 WineSure and general wine training and education.

Aimed at the premium on-trade, Hallgarten’s bespoke WineSure training programme provides front of house teams with the knowledge and tools to sell wine through a tiered course.

WineSure is a programme we have been working on for the past couple of years, and the interest from our partner customers proves how much of a success it has been to date,” said Tabbron.

Last month, Hallgarten launched its Head Start apprenticeship programme with its first recruit.

Launched to develop the future talent of the wine industry, the 18 month long programme provides a 360-degree perspective of the wine sector from vineyard to table.