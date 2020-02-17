Bibendum reveals Wine Minds Apprentices 2020

By Lisa Riley

Bibendum has announced the two successful candidates for 2020 chosen for its Wine Minds Apprenticeship - an initiative that gives upcoming hospitality stars the chance to advance their careers with a part-time, one-year education scheme.

Ida Panaro, from The Dairy and Counter Culture in London’s Clapham, and Paulina Wisniewska, from Hawksmoor Seven Dials, have been announced as this year’s apprentices.

Both will be provided with WSET Level 3 training, a bespoke harvest internship with a leading producer, as well as a full calendar of masterclasses and trips to a host of wineries throughout the world.

The harvest internship will take place in the second half of the year at Domaine de la Pinte in France’s Jura and Bodegas Bhilar in Spain’s Rioja.

Launched early in 2018, Bibendum’s Wine Minds Programme aims to empower emerging industry talent by creating a network of like-minded individuals, giving them an opportunity to develop their skills and get ahead in their careers.

“Wine education is expensive, especially for someone at a more junior level of their career. Travelling to vineyards abroad even more so. We are privileged to help some exceptionally talented people achieve their career goals and to be part of their journey,” said Bibendum.

This ongoing programme is open to all hospitality workers in the UK who are still busy climbing the career ladder and have a good basic knowledge of wine.

Last year’s apprentices were Sam Ameye, bartender at Bar Swift in Soho, and sommelier Romain de Courcy of Gazelle in Mayfair. Their internships were at Journey’s End in Stellenbosch and Bodegas Argento in Mendoza, respectively.