Bibendum to offer free wine training

By Lisa Riley

Bibendum is set to offer free wine training as part of WSET’s Wine Education Week.

Aimed at supporting students studying towards wine exams and to help sharpen their tasting skills, Bibendum said it will be holding a Blind Tasting Open Day.

Open to everyone, the blind tasting will be hosted as drop in sessions - there will be five themed flights of three wines, including still wines of the world, and sparkling.

The event follows the launch of Bibendum’s Wine Minds Apprenticeship programme last year and forms part of its larger commitment to “educate a new generation of the wine trade”, said head of customer training Julia Bailey.

“We know that the blind tasting element of wine exams can be intimidating - and expensive, and that’s why we want to give students an opportunity to practice in a relaxed environment, with our training team who are both Diploma qualified wine experts and certified WSET Wine Educators.”

WSET’s Wine Education Week takes place the week commencing 9th September, with the bespoke Bibendum event taking place on the first day at the company’s office in Regents Park Road.





As a corporate patron of WSET, Bibendum has been an Approved Programme Provider of WSET courses since 2006.















