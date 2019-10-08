Bibendum opens search for 2020 Wine Minds apprentices

By Mathew Lyons

Applications are now open for Bibendum Wine’s 2020 Wine Minds apprenticeship scheme.

The one-year apprenticeship programme was launched in 2018 and offers two places to promising individuals in the early stages of their career in the wine trade.

Those accepted on the scheme receive Level 2 or Level 3 WSET training, a bespoke internship with a leading producer and a range of masterclasses, as well as visits to wineries across Europe.

The apprenticeship is part of the drinks distributor’s Wine Minds initiative, which is designed to create a network of early-career talents in the industry and offers a range of industry events, tastings and expert masterclasses.

Bibendum ambassador Christina Schneider said: “Wine education is expensive, especially for someone at a more junior level of their career. Travelling to vineyards abroad even more so.

“We are privileged to help some exceptionally talented people achieve their career goals and to be part of their journey.”

Last year’s apprentices were Sam Ameye, bartender at Bar Swift in Soho, and sommelier Romain de Courcy of Gazelle in Mayfair. Their internships were at Journey’s End in Stellenbosch and Bodegas Argento in Mendoza, respectively.

Applications for the apprenticeship are open until 29 December, and successful candidates will be contacted early next year. The scheme is open to anyone who is working in the hospitality or drinks sector.

Candidates can apply via the online application form on the website.