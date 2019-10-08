Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bibendum opens search for 2020 Wine Minds apprentices

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  08 October, 2019

Applications are now open for Bibendum Wine’s 2020 Wine Minds apprenticeship scheme.

The one-year apprenticeship programme was launched in 2018 and offers two places to promising individuals in the early stages of their career in the wine trade.

Those accepted on the scheme receive Level 2 or Level 3 WSET training, a bespoke internship with a leading producer and a range of masterclasses, as well as visits to wineries across Europe.

The apprenticeship is part of the drinks distributor’s Wine Minds initiative, which is designed to create a network of early-career talents in the industry and offers a range of industry events, tastings and expert masterclasses.

Bibendum ambassador Christina Schneider said: “Wine education is expensive, especially for someone at a more junior level of their career. Travelling to vineyards abroad even more so.

“We are privileged to help some exceptionally talented people achieve their career goals and to be part of their journey.”

Last year’s apprentices were Sam Ameye, bartender at Bar Swift in Soho, and sommelier Romain de Courcy of Gazelle in Mayfair. Their internships were at Journey’s End in Stellenbosch and Bodegas Argento in Mendoza, respectively.

Applications for the apprenticeship are open until 29 December, and successful candidates will be contacted early next year. The scheme is open to anyone who is working in the hospitality or drinks sector.

Candidates can apply via the online application form on the website.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95