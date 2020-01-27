Bibendum launches ‘fine wine’ course

By Lisa Riley

Bibendum Wine has launched a fine wine course - Fine Wine: Decanted.

Designed in house by Bibendum’s training team, the course will focus on giving Bibendum customers an in-depth look into the world of fine wine, from “super Tuscans to the classics of Bordeaux and Burgundy”.

It will focus on giving hospitality staff the skills and knowledge they need to recommend, talk about and serve fine wines with confidence; including a look into the classic regions and their iconic producers as well as practical skills for fine wine service.

The course had been designed with the aim of reflecting the changing on-trade landscape; where fine wine is being sold in more and more venues, and in response to the fact that not all trade establishments with fine wine credentials have sommeliers, said Bibendum.

“Our training offering is always evolving, and after the success we’ve had with launching other bespoke courses such as ‘German wine’ and ‘Mindful winemaking’ last year, we wanted to build on that,” said Julia Bailey, head of customer training, Bibendum Wine.

“Fine Wine can often be daunting for many working in hospitality, and we really wanted to help facilitate their learning; fine wine isn’t just for top tier somms,” she added.

At the beginning of this year, Bibendum reported a rise in WSET pass rates following a “refreshed investment and approach” to the training. It said the new approach, which includes mock exams and questions on the company’s Looop online training system, had led to pass rates “well above the global average”.



