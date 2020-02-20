Subscriber login Close [x]
Trio of châteaux joins Bibendum’s Bordeaux project

By Lisa Riley
Published:  20 February, 2020

Bibendum Wine has announced three new châteaux have joined its Bordeaux fine wine project launched in partnership with négociant Compagnie Medocaine at the beginning of this month.

The trio joining the project, which enables Bibendum customers to source anything from cru Bourgeois to first growths direct from the châteaux cellars, comprises AXA Millésimes (Tourelles de Longueville, Château Pichon Baron), Bouygues (Château Tronquoy Lalande), and Delon (Château Potensac and Clos du Marquis)

“We are absolutely thrilled to have so many more prestigious châteaux join the project and I implore everyone to come along to our Cellar Tasting in March to taste these fantastic wines,’ said Michael Saunders, CEO of Bibendum Wine.

Premium estates already participating in the project, which promises to shake up the selling of Bordeaux fine wine to the on-trade and independent retail markets, include Château Pedesclaux and Château d’Issan, owned by the Cruse and Lorenzetti families; Goulée, Pagodes de Cos and Château Cos d’Estournel, owned by Cos d’Estournel; and Château d'Armailhac and Château Clerc Milon, which are both part of the Baron Philippe de Rothschild portfolio.

With the UK one of its main markets, Château Tronquoy Lalande said it was "delighted" to join the project: “Bibendum, a historic player in this area, seems to us to be the ideal partner to conquer the on-trade market in this country of wine lovers. It was therefore natural for us to embark on this global and qualitative project with them.”

All the wines in the project will be available to taste at the ‘Bibendum Cellar Tasting: Bordeaux Project’ on 23 March, where further details of the project is also poised to be announced.

The news follows on from the recent expansion of Bidendum’s wider portfolio to which it added a raft of new producers earlier this year, including Austria’s Weingut Nittnaus, Argentina’s Bodega Otronia, South Africa’s Ghost Corner and Domaine Wardy from the Lebanon.

