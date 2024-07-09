Hallgarten & Novum Wines launches eLearning platform and ED&I initiative

By James Bayley

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has launched a bespoke eLearning platform to enhance its WineSure training programme, reflecting the varied needs of individuals in the wine trade.

WineSure, designed to boost the confidence of newcomers, now offers flexible, on-the-go training accessible on all devices. The platform includes interactive modules, quizzes, and a final test, serving as a reference tool with reminders, maps and pronunciation guides.

Marketing director Colin Cameron said: “We are delighted to be able to expand the reach of our training through this eLearning platform. Our experienced training team is passionate about giving people wine confidence, helping them to give the end consumer the best possible experience and, of course, making learning about wine fun and rewarding.”

In 2023, Hallgarten’s team educated over 1,700 front-of-house staff. With the new platform, they aim to educate over 3,000 individuals in the next 12 months. Hallgarten also offers WSET Levels 1, 2, and 3 courses taught by qualified trainers. Over 300 people completed WSET courses with the team in 2023, a 15% increase from the previous year. The eLearning platform supports Hallgarten’s growth plans following its purchase by Coterie Holdings in 2023, meeting the training needs of new and existing customer partners.

In addition, Hallgarten & Novum Wines has announced an initiative to advance equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) in the wine industry. The company will offer two individuals from diverse backgrounds the chance to travel to Greece on an educational wine trip in October 2024, visiting Ktima Biblia Chora, Akrathos Winery and Ktima Gerovassiliou.

MD Andrew Bewes (pictured) said: “We believe in fostering a more inclusive and representative wine industry. This trip aims to provide individuals from diverse backgrounds with the opportunity to learn, connect, and build valuable connections within the wine trade, helping to break down barriers and create a more equitable future.”

Applications are open to individuals from diverse backgrounds working in hospitality or the wine trade. To apply, contact editeam@hnwines.co.uk with reasons for applying and how the opportunity could benefit them. The deadline for applications is 14 July 2024.







