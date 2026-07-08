Gusbourne marks 20 years of winemaking with rare cellar release

By Oliver Catchpole

To celebrate 20 vintages of winemaking, Gusbourne Estate is opening its cellar for a rare release of wines – some of which may not be available in this form again.

The Cellar Release collection comprises around 250 bottles in total, drawn from small parcels and held back over two decades. It includes four bottles of Blanc de Blancs 2006 – Gusbourne’s founding vintage.

Each bottle was disgorged on the same day (23 March 2026) and has been hand labelled with the estate’s new Cellar Release design. The collection – which is priced from £45 a bottle – is exclusively available to Gusbourne members and will be live from 16 July until 6 August 2026.

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It is designed to offer what the estate called “a unique cross-section of its history”.

Gusbourne first planted vines in 2004 with the goal of crafting the world’s finest sparkling wines – a mission that remains important to the business to this day.

All of its wines are vintage only, made with grapes both farmed and hand-harvested by the estate itself.

The 2006 vintage holds particular significance for the Gusbourne – as its first – and Jon Pollard, chief vineyard manager for the estate, still recalls picking the first fruit from the Butness vineyard that year.

Despite that year’s importance, he went on to explain that “there’s something in every vintage”, noting both ups and downs including an unusually late, high-yield harvest in 2010, along with the estate’s first still Chardonnay in 2011 – something he called a “turning point” for English still wine.

Pollard reflected: “You try things, you learn from them, you fine-tune them. Then another year comes along and teaches you something else.”

This cellar release is designed to reward Gusbourne members, allowing them first access to wines that – in many cases – exist only in single-digit quantities.

The producer added that this release is a “clear case for joining", with membership bringing access to wines and history that is otherwise not available.

To preview the wines available in the Cellar Release Collection, please click here.















