Gusbourne signs deal as official Goodwood supplier

By Lisa Riley

Gusbourne has signed a deal as an official partner of Goodwood Racecourse, as well being appointed the exclusive English sparkling wine supplier across the Goodwood Estate which includes Goodwood House, the Goodwood Hotel, The Kennels, Hound Lodge and the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

In addition, the English wine maker is also a partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which is taking place now (27 to 31 July).

The new partnership represented the “perfect synergy between the heritage and modern celebration” that both Goodwood and Gusbourne Estate were built upon, said Gusbourne.

“We seek to work closely with partners who share our belief in long-term association as well as our focus on quality and authenticity,” said head winemaker Charlie Holland.

“We are delighted to have secured this collaborative agreement with Goodwood and excited to know that our wines will be enjoyed exclusively across this quintessential Estate during 2021 and beyond.”

Jon Barnett, general manager of the Goodwood Racecourse, added: “Gusbourne strive to create the finest wines in the world, put that in the setting of Goodwood Racecourse and we know there is a long and happy partnership ahead of us. We look forward to working with the Gusbourne team to help deliver amazing race day experiences in the seasons ahead of us.”

As a permanent fixture at the racecourse, Gusbourne wines will be available at the new Gusbourne Pavilion located in the Richmond Enclosure.

Wines available at Goodwood Racecourse comprises Gusbourne’s Blanc de Blancs, Rosé, Guinevere Chardonnay and Brut Reserve.

Last Thursday, Gusbourne said in a trading update that it expected a 59% rise in net revenue for the first half of 2021, and that it would explore an equity fundraise of up to £15m.

The funds, it added, would be used to increase operational efficiencies and support planned continuing business growth in the medium to longer term.