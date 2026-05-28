Bruichladdich launches debut RTDs

By Hamish Graham

Islay distiller Bruichladdich has unveiled its first-ever ready to drink (RTD) SKUs. The four-product line has been created in collaboration with Whitebox, a RTD drinks specialist.

The range includes both a Dry Martini and White Negroni made using its The Botanist gin brand; a Whisky Sour made using Bruichladdich’s flagship The Classic Laddie scotch; and a Penicillin using its peated Port Charlotte whisky.

All the drinks are higher abv, with the Martini sitting at 33.9% abv, for example. The cocktail is also designed to be stored in the freezer before serving. Meanwhile, its Negroni sits at 21.8% abv; the Penicillin at 22.5% abv; and its Whisky Sour at 19% abv.

Bruichladdich detailed that the new launch forms a part of its wider innovation strategy being undertaken during its 25th anniversary year.

Global marketing director at Bruichladdich Gareth Brown said: “The ready-to-serve category has evolved significantly, and there’s now a clear opportunity at the premium end for products that genuinely reflect the quality of the underlying spirit.

“What’s exciting about this range is that it allows us to showcase The Botanist, Classic Laddie and Port Charlotte in a completely new context, without compromising on flavour or integrity.

“Working with Whitebox was critical – their understanding of cocktail structure and balance, combined with our focus on ingredient provenance and distillation, has enabled us to create drinks that feel authentic to both worlds.”

Co-founder at RTD specialist Whitebox, Josh Rennie, added: “We turn down almost every collaboration opportunity, so for us this had to be about more than putting a name on a can. With Bruichladdich, there was a genuine alignment around quality, provenance and doing things properly.

“There’s historically been a disconnect between distilleries and the RTD category. Most ready-to-drink products are made far away from the source of the spirit. What we’re doing is bringing those worlds back together.”

The new product launch comes amid a rising consumer interest in the RTD category. As reported by Harpers, in 2025 value sales in the off-trade rose 17%.









