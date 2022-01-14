Subscriber login Close [x]
Most Wanted Wines launches new artist range

By James Lawrence
Published:  14 January, 2022

Globally sourced brand Most Wanted Wines has introduced a new range called the Most Wanted Collective. The collection encompasses five single-varietal wines with labels designed by leading UK artists, including London based street artist Jelly J, contemporary fine artist/painter Chris Hawkes, and fashion designer/illustrator Pete Obsolete.

The wines include a Most Wanted Malbec, Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay, produced from fruit sourced in different vineyards across the world. They will be available in major UK retailers and multiples.

Most Wanted Wines will also be releasing a series of short films, exclusively accessed via a QR code on each bottle. It’s a chance for customers to get closer to the artists, discovering their stories and truth from the makers themselves.

According to the firm, “The project arrives at a time when there is a spotlight on inequality and the evident lack of diversity and inclusivity within creative and leading industry sectors. Shocking figures reveal that 86% of the UK wine trade is white with limited female representation within hierarchy, and last year there was a call nationally for the wine industry to recognise the growing demand and desire for representation from consumers from minority ethnic backgrounds.”

Rachel Archer, marketing director at Most Wanted Wines commented, “It’s impossible to ignore the cultural movements circulating globally around diversity and we wanted to show our support by launching The Most Wanted Collective. As a brand, we believe in inclusivity, celebrating identity and breaking down barriers within the wine and creative industries, which is what this campaign does. We are giving these artists a platform to freely tell their story on our labels  without labels.”

Launched in 2015 by Cheltenham-based distributor and brand owner Off-Piste Wines, Most Wanted Wines has expanded to include a range of over twenty wines in a variety of formats.

In 2017, Most Wanted was the first brand to successfully launch canned wine in multiple retailers, with Pinot Grigio and Pink Pinot Grigio Fizz cans now the market-leading canned wine brand in the UK.

The range of bottles, cans and bag in box formats is now available in all major UK multiples, convenience, impulse and national on -trade and on-line retail channels, and is exported to 12 countries worldwide.



