Tune in for Harpers Innovation & NPD webinar

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  10 July, 2020

The latest Harpers webinar, Innovation in the time of Covid-19, is primed to kick off this Monday (13 July) at 11am.

Bringing together a panel well-versed in delivering successful NPD (New Product Development) across the wine and spirit sectors, this session will assess current and future change required and accelerated by the pandemic.

As a catalyst for change, there is no question that the coronavirus crisis has had an unprecedented impact on all aspects of the drinks trade, while opening eyes to new possibilities and opportunities for NPD.

The big question is, though, what initiatives and innovations, both current and coming down the line, will actually now stick commercially, allowing agile businesses to reinvigorate their offer and meet evolving consumer expectations?

Find out by joining our webinar on Monday on Zoom, when Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole will be hosting the discussion, before opening it up to audience Q&A.

The Panel

Rachel Archer, NPD manager, Off-Piste Wines

Rowena Curlewis, CEO, Denomination

Paul Schaafsma, managing director, Benchmark Drinks

Michael Vachon, spirits consultant

Andrew Catchpole, moderator and editor, Harpers Wine & Spirit

Click here to register for free



Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

