Harpers Sustainability Webinar: The Future of Glass

By Andrew Catchpole

With sustainability firmly back at the top of the agenda for trade and consumers alike, Harpers is partnering with North South Wines to host a panel debate on the future of the glass bottle.

The session, Sustainability of Glass: Consumer Perceptions and Buying Habits, will take place at 2.30pm on Tuesday 19 April, and is open to all via the Zoom link below.

Our panel will bring together a wealth of experience and insights from their ongoing sustainable journeys and feature: Kim Wilson, North South Wines; Sarah Benson, Co-Op; Jessica Anderson, Virgin Wines; Rowena Curlewis, Denomination; and Muriel Chatel, Sustainable Wine Solutions (Borough Wines).

Chaired by Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole, the focus of this webinar will begin with the role of glass as an indication of quality, exploring the gulf between what consumers say they would choose in terms of sustainable packaging and what they are buying.

Our panel will then assess what alternatives are becoming more popular and accepted and if they are poised to make a significant difference to the packaging in the mainstream market.

There will also be an opportunity for audience Q&A.

To join Harpers virtual Sustainability of Glass webinar, please use this link on the day.







