Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Harpers Sustainability Webinar: The Future of Glass

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  13 April, 2022

With sustainability firmly back at the top of the agenda for trade and consumers alike, Harpers is partnering with North South Wines to host a panel debate on the future of the glass bottle.

The session, Sustainability of Glass: Consumer Perceptions and Buying Habits, will take place at 2.30pm on Tuesday 19 April, and is open to all via the Zoom link below.

Our panel will bring together a wealth of experience and insights from their ongoing sustainable journeys and feature: Kim Wilson, North South Wines; Sarah Benson, Co-Op; Jessica Anderson, Virgin Wines; Rowena Curlewis, Denomination; and Muriel Chatel, Sustainable Wine Solutions (Borough Wines).

Chaired by Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole, the focus of this webinar will begin with the role of glass as an indication of quality, exploring the gulf between what consumers say they would choose in terms of sustainable packaging and what they are buying.

Our panel will then assess what alternatives are becoming more popular and accepted and if they are poised to make a significant difference to the packaging in the mainstream market.

There will also be an opportunity for audience Q&A.

To join Harpers virtual Sustainability of Glass webinar, please use this link on the day.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Arribaes: The New frontier of Iberian fi...

Tim Atkin MW: Rising from the ashes

Armit Wines reveals strong 2021 financia...

Hidden Sea celebrates removing 10 millio...

Lindeman's achieves carbon neutral statu...

Strauss & Co launches Africa’s first NFT...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Insight Analyst

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Porte Noire: Business Development & Sales Manager

...

Hispamerchants Ltd: Sales Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95