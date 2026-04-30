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Fells: Two new South African estates join portfolio

Published:  30 April, 2026

Importer Fells has announced the addition of two South African producers to its portfolio: Kaapzicht from Stellenbosch and Elgin’s Paul Clüver.

Both are set to be available from May. They join Fells’ existing South African list which includes Warwick, Capensis and Vilafonté.

Kaapzicht produces quintessential Stellenbosch expressions – Pinotage and Chenin Blanc while Elgin’s cooler climate allows Paul Clüver to produce Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

MD at Fells, Euan Mackay, charted the decision-making process to onboard the pair.

He reflected: “Strengthening our South African portfolio has been a major focus for over a year now. It was critical that we identified the right partners, and after a year of extensive searching, tasting and discussion, Kaapzicht and Paul Clüver were the clear standouts.”

Paul Clüver, CEO of Paul Clüver Family Wines, added: “We are proud to be working with Fells, a distributor whose commitment to family-owned producers and long-term relationships mirrors our own philosophy.

“The UK has long been an important market for us, and we believe Fells is the right partner to grow our presence while staying true to the character and elegance that define Elgin and our wines.”

Owner and winemaker at Kaapzicht, Danie Steytler, reflected on their new partnership with Fells too: “Their strong reputation, deep market understanding, and shared passion for authentic, terroir-driven wines make them a natural fit for Kaapzicht. We look forward to growing our presence in the UK together and sharing our wines with a wider audience.”




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