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Langlois, Hubert Brochard MD François-Régis de Fougeroux passes away

By Hamish Graham
Published:  29 April, 2026

The accidental passing of MD of Loire estates Langlois and Hubert Brochard François-Régis de Fougeroux has been announced.

François-Régis spent 25 years at the company, with his first harvest at Langlois in 2000. That same year he travelled to New World estates in Australia and South Africa to learn and discover new winemaking approaches.

In 2001 he returned to Langlois in the role of production assistant and within a few years was appointed production director. Developing a deep understanding of the company over this period alongside experienced colleagues, he became MD of the crémant producer in 2008.

This role saw François-Régis involved in every aspect of Langlois wines’ from the vineyard to their global promotion.

In 2022, Bollinger Group acquired Sancerre’s Hubert Brochard estate which François-Régis integrated into the wider Langlois company structure. This was followed by the opening of a new winery in Chavignol.

He was also deeply involved in the promotion of Loire wines, especially through his involvement with trade body Interloire. He joined the organisation in 2008 becoming a board member in 2020.

Both Etienne Bizot, chairman of the board of directors, and Gonzague Villedey, CEO of the Bollinger family Group paid tribute to the well-respected industry figure.

They said: “A truly wonderful person, deeply connected to the Loire vineyards, from Saumur to Sancerre. We admire his humility, his perseverance, and his strong convictions which allowed him to elevate Loire wines. Highly committed to his teams, he nurtured their progress and development with great compassion.”

Bollinger added that an interim organisational structure is in place at Langlois and Hubert Brouchard to ensure business continuity and to provide care and support to the teams at the two estates. Gonzague Villedey will serve as interim MD.




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