Hispamerchants adds Funckenhausen Wines to portfolio

By James Bayley

UK-based wine importer Hispamerchants has introduced three wines from Mendoza’s Funckenhausen winery to its growing collection, marking the agency’s first entry from the San Rafael sub-region, specifically the area of 25 De Mayo.

Known for its unique conditions for viticulture, this region benefits from its proximity to the Diamante River, high thermal amplitude and soils that support organic practices. Funckenhausen founder Kurt Heinlein describes it as “the location of his dreams,” noting its unique suitability for premium wine production.

The Funckenhausen label honours Heinlein’s German ancestry, named after the Funcke family who first arrived in Argentina in 1890. Their Original Cofermented Series includes three wines, each blending Riesling with another grape variety and packaged in distinctive flute-shaped bottles.

Read more: Heritage acquires Winchester Wines Group in first step of expansion



Now available exclusively through Hispamerchants, the series features a white wine (97% Riesling, 3% Chardonnay), an orange wine (92% Chardonnay, 8% Riesling) and a red (94% Malbec, 6% Riesling).

Overseeing the winemaking is Aquiles Lucchini, a local agricultural engineer raised in San Rafael, alongside award-winning winemaker Jimena López, whose experience spans regions including Chile, Mexico, California, Germany, France and Australia. López brings a “global winemaking sensibility” to Funckenhausen, enhancing the winery’s distinctive style.

With the addition of Funckenhausen, Hispamerchants expands its Mendoza portfolio, complementing wineries from Uco Valley, Gualtallary, Agrelo and Paraje Altamira, as well as selections from Cafayate and Calcacquí Valley in Salta and Neuquén in Patagonia, enriching its offerings from Argentina’s diverse wine regions.







