Regulation: The perks and drawbacks of closer UK-EU alignment

In defiance of the axiom about reopening old wounds, Labour has brought Brexit back into the headlines. According to a recent BBC report, the UK and the EU are exploring a potential deal to more closely align food and drink standards – including wine – within the single market framework.
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