Chimera announces significant portfolio expansion

By Oliver Catchpole

Chimera Brand Development, the UK-based brand-building company specialising in premium drinks brands, has today announced that it is adding Cargo Cult, Ouzo of Plomari Adolo and Sūpāsawā to its portfolio.

These additions bring a wider range of categories, styles of production and brand stories to Chimera’s portfolio, with the company selecting each for their distinctive credentials, craftsmanship and growth potential in the UK market.

Cargo Cult is bottled in Australia by The Small Batch Spirits Company. Its craft-made rums are inspired by the mythology of the South Pacific Islands and aim to appeal to modern drinkers who value authenticity and independent producers.

Fellow addition Ouzo Plomari is a premium anise spirit first created in 1894 in the town of Plomari (on Lesvos).

Sūpāsawā is a premium sour mix created for professional bartenders. It is balanced and consistently acidic, removing some of the challenges that come with fresh citrus.

Commenting on the portfolio additions, Seymour Ferreira, CEO of Chimera, explained: “This portfolio expansion underlines our ambition to build one of the most diverse and progressive collections of spirits and drinks brands in the UK market. Each partner brings a strong sense of provenance and relevance, enhancing our category coverage while maintaining our focus on quality and long-term value creation.”

This expansion is designed to strengthen Chimera’s category reach, reinforcing its strategic goal of creating a diverse and resilient portfolio, while underlining its commitment to independent, quality brands.

As Harpers reported in May, Chimera was launched by industry veterans Ferreria, previously of Amber Beverage Group, and COO and finance director Douglas Bratten, formerly of Indie Brands and Amber Beverage UK.

The company operates on a ‘partnership-led’ model, which focuses building long-term value for its portfolio of brands, offering bespoke support instead of taking a one-size-fits-all approach.

It brings together heritage distilleries, craft-driven producers and bartender-focused solutions, seeking to become a trusted platform for premium and super-premium international drinks brands seeking representation in the UK.









