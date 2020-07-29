Cellar Trends strengthens portfolio with Beau Joie

Drinks distributor Cellar Trends has strengthened its sparkling portfolio with the addition of Beau Joie Champagne as part of its UK growth strategy.

Available from Cellar Trends from next week, the zero-dosage Beau range comprises Beau Brut (60% Pinot Noir, 40% Chardonnay); Beau Rosé (50% Pinot Noir, 50% Chardonnay) and Beau Sugar King (50% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay and 20% Pinot Meunier).

The bubbles come in a patented bottle encased in a handcrafted copper suit of armour and developed with 100% recyclable materials.

Beau would play an “extremely important role” within Cellar Trends, said MD Simon Thomas, adding the Champagne range would strengthen its portfolio offering within the high-profile prestige and nightlife channels.

“Despite the challenging 2020 trading conditions, Cellar Trends is on a growth trajectory year-on-year and remains committed to step changing our position within the UK market, backed by our parent company Amber Beverage Group,” he said.

Jon Deitelbaum, CEO and co-founder of Toast Spirits, the brand owner of Beau Joie Champagne, added: “Partnering with Cellar Trends in the UK – one of the top drinks markets in the world – is an important focus for us as we continue to capitalise on our fast growth and build our luxury champagne brand across the globe.

Established in 1999, Cellar Trends serves all sectors of the UK drinks trade in both on- and off-trade categories, with a portfolio of more than 60 international brands.

Amber Beverage Group first acquired a stake in the business in May 2017. In 2018 it increased its ownership to 70%, finally acquiring the full 100% in June 2019.



