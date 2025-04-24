Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Former Drinks Retailing editor joins PR company

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  24 April, 2025

Former editor of Harpers’ sister trade title Drinks Retailing Lucy Britner has joined William Murray PR & Marketing as senior content consultant. Britner, who has 20 years’ experience in the trade press, will work with the company “to further elevate both internal and external content”, and will also be working on her own book project. 

As editor of Drinks Retailing, Britner worked across a series of events, including as a presenter, judge and panel chair, and is a familiar and  much-admired figure throughout the drinks trade.

She began her trade journalism career on the Morning Advertiser, where she covered food, chefs and wider hospitality trends. From there, she went on to be one of the founding editors of The World’s 50 Best Bars, while gaining a diploma in wine and spirits. 

Other titles for which Britner has written across her career include Square Meal, Just Food and Just Drinks, where she was deputy editor before moving to Drinks Retailing.  

She said: “I have known the team at William Murray for most of my career and I have always respected their approach to PR and marketing. They have a great roster of clients and I’m looking forward to sharing my experience with the team – as well as continuing to learn.”

Anita Murray, CEO of William Murray, said: “Lucy brings a rare blend of industry insight, storytelling expertise and genuine passion for the food and drink sector. We’ve admired her work for years, so to now have her on board is incredibly exciting. Her deep understanding of the trade press will be a huge asset to our clients.”

Britner’s old position of editor at Drinks Retailing has now passed to former Harpers deputy editor, Jo Gilbert, who steps up to the role as of 5 May.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

LWC and MDCV enter new on-trade partnership

Symington announces Quinta Vintage Port...

New online retailer Kiwi Cru aims to cha...

2024 sees Domaine Bousquet cut carbon fo...

Taylor’s releases Sentinels Vintage Port...

Majestic completes acquisition of Enotri...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Reh Kendermann: Sales Manager UK

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95