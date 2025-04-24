Former Drinks Retailing editor joins PR company

By Jaq Bayles

Former editor of Harpers’ sister trade title Drinks Retailing Lucy Britner has joined William Murray PR & Marketing as senior content consultant. Britner, who has 20 years’ experience in the trade press, will work with the company “to further elevate both internal and external content”, and will also be working on her own book project.

As editor of Drinks Retailing, Britner worked across a series of events, including as a presenter, judge and panel chair, and is a familiar and much-admired figure throughout the drinks trade.

She began her trade journalism career on the Morning Advertiser, where she covered food, chefs and wider hospitality trends. From there, she went on to be one of the founding editors of The World’s 50 Best Bars, while gaining a diploma in wine and spirits.

Read more: Top 50 Sommeliers open for nominations

Other titles for which Britner has written across her career include Square Meal, Just Food and Just Drinks, where she was deputy editor before moving to Drinks Retailing.

She said: “I have known the team at William Murray for most of my career and I have always respected their approach to PR and marketing. They have a great roster of clients and I’m looking forward to sharing my experience with the team – as well as continuing to learn.”

Anita Murray, CEO of William Murray, said: “Lucy brings a rare blend of industry insight, storytelling expertise and genuine passion for the food and drink sector. We’ve admired her work for years, so to now have her on board is incredibly exciting. Her deep understanding of the trade press will be a huge asset to our clients.”

Britner’s old position of editor at Drinks Retailing has now passed to former Harpers deputy editor, Jo Gilbert, who steps up to the role as of 5 May.







