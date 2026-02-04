Concha y Toro acquires majority stake in Maison Mirabeau

By Hamish Graham

Chilean wine giant Viña Concha y Toro has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Provençal producer Maison Mirabeau. The European arm of the company, VCT Europe unveiled the move which is subject to regulatory approval.

The rosé producer, founded in 2010 by Stephen (pictured, centre right) and Jeany Cronk (pictured, centre left), is widely distributed in the UK, Europe and around the world.

According to VCT Europe, “the intention is to run both companies with minimal internal changes, and VCT Europe has confirmed it will respect all existing distribution agreements for Maison Mirabeau”.

Read more: Jeroboams launches digital services for fine wine collecting

Stephen Cronk will remain CEO of Mirabeau though he will join a new board of directors for the brand which will include Simon Doyle, general manager of VCT Europe alongside finance and operations director at the company Andrea Mirone.

Commenting on the acquisition Doyle, reflected: “We share common values, a clear vision for the future, and a deep commitment to quality and to sustainability.

“Together we see significant opportunities to add value for customers, consumers, and shareholders alike. We look forward to enabling Maison Mirabeau to continue their impressive development and growth.”

Stephen Cronk charted the Mirabeau journey to date.

He commented: “Since launching Mirabeau from the spare room of our house in Cotignac in 2010, Jeany and I have poured our hearts into shaping it into the world-class Provence rosé brand it is today.

“Alongside our dedication to making exceptional wines, we’ve always prioritised genuine engagement with our customers and are deeply committed to advancing our environmental performance.

“Joining the Concha y Toro family marks an extraordinary new chapter, one that enables us not only to accelerate our commercial momentum, but also to fast-track our environmental objectives and move closer to becoming a truly planet positive business.”

Maison Mirabeau is a certified B Corp with Stephen Cronk helping found the Regenerative Viticulture Foundation. The vineyard at Mirabeau is both Regenerative Organic Certified and Certified Regenerative by AGW.

The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed by VCT Europe.









