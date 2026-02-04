Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Concha y Toro acquires majority stake in Maison Mirabeau

By Hamish Graham
Published:  04 February, 2026

Chilean wine giant Viña Concha y Toro has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Provençal producer Maison Mirabeau. The European arm of the company, VCT Europe unveiled the move which is subject to regulatory approval.

The rosé producer, founded in 2010 by Stephen (pictured, centre right) and Jeany Cronk (pictured, centre left), is widely distributed in the UK, Europe and around the world.

According to VCT Europe, “the intention is to run both companies with minimal internal changes, and VCT Europe has confirmed it will respect all existing distribution agreements for Maison Mirabeau”.

Stephen Cronk will remain CEO of Mirabeau though he will join a new board of directors for the brand which will include Simon Doyle, general manager of VCT Europe alongside finance and operations director at the company Andrea Mirone.

Commenting on the acquisition Doyle, reflected: “We share common values, a clear vision for the future, and a deep commitment to quality and to sustainability.

“Together we see significant opportunities to add value for customers, consumers, and shareholders alike. We look forward to enabling Maison Mirabeau to continue their impressive development and growth.”

Stephen Cronk charted the Mirabeau journey to date.

He commented: “Since launching Mirabeau from the spare room of our house in Cotignac in 2010, Jeany and I have poured our hearts into shaping it into the world-class Provence rosé brand it is today.

“Alongside our dedication to making exceptional wines, we’ve always prioritised genuine engagement with our customers and are deeply committed to advancing our environmental performance.

“Joining the Concha y Toro family marks an extraordinary new chapter, one that enables us not only to accelerate our commercial momentum, but also to fast-track our environmental objectives and move closer to becoming a truly planet positive business.”

Maison Mirabeau is a certified B Corp with Stephen Cronk helping found the Regenerative Viticulture Foundation. The vineyard at Mirabeau is both Regenerative Organic Certified and Certified Regenerative by AGW.

The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed by VCT Europe.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

IWCA unveils analysis of global soil car...

Waitrose success at IWC awards

Concha y Toro acquires majority stake in...

South African wine industry stalwart pas...

Alliance welcomes new MW to buying team

Sotheby’s Wine & Spirits sales grow by 12%

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95