Exclusive: Amber Beverage secures Ten Lock asset purchase

By Andrew Catchpole

Amber Beverage UK (ABUK) has completed an asset purchase deal with Kingsland-owned Ten Locks in a move that bolsters the former’s portfolio.

From 13 October, ABUK will distribute the entire Ten Locks portfolio, which folds in the likes of El Tequileño, Lind & Lime Gin, Portobello Road Distillery, Three Spirit, Banhez Mezcal and Savoia, while also bringing aboard the Ten Locks team.

ABUK, which bills itself as distributing brands that have ‘a compelling story’, is best known for distributing labels including Stoli Vodka, Flor de Caña Rum, Faustino Rioja, Arette and Fortaleza Tequila and Arran Scotch Whisky.

The addition of the Ten Locks brands also follows on from other recent newcomers to ABUK’s portfolio, with ODK by Orsadrinks, Zanin liqueurs and Peddlers Shanghai Craft Gin all joining in the past 12 months.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome this new suite of brands to our portfolio. The Ten Locks team, our new colleagues, have done a fantastic job with these brands, giving them a really strong position in the UK market,” said ABUK’s CEO, Sam Thackeray.

“The ABUK team is really looking forward to working together to grow them further, seeding them into new customers and geographies through our signature omni-channel approach and expanded footprint.”

MD of Kingsland Drinks, Sarah Baldwin, added: “Our deal with ABUK supports our strategy to maximise the value of our world-class capabilities and infrastructure at our site in Irlam, Greater Manchester.

“Our Ten Locks team built a standout portfolio of spirits, successfully embedding them into venues and retail outlets across the country. They embody the passion, teamwork and expertise that define our employee-owned business, and we’re confident they’ll continue to thrive with the ABUK team.”

Part of the Luxembourg-headquartered Amber Beverage Group (ABG), ABUK has been scaling up its operation in Britain, with the 2023 merger with Indie Brands an important stepping stone in the growth of its portfolio of premium spirits. ABUK distributes both ABG’s wholly owned brands, such as Stoli, while also acting as a third-party distributor for a growing range of spirits and liqueurs, as evidenced by its most recent acquisition of the Ten Locks portfolio.









