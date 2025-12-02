InterLoire releases 2025 harvest report

By Oliver Catchpole

InterLoire, an interprofessional association for the Loire Valley, has released its 2025 harvest report.

The organisation brings together three PDOs in the Loire under its banner – Anjou-Saumur, Nantes and Touraine, with the report split accordingly by region.

Similar to other French harvests this year, such as the Rhône Valley and Burgundy, InterLoire said that the overall conditions presented ‘moderate volumes overall, but very good organoleptic quality’.

High temperatures brought forward the harvest across the three regions with the first Chardonnays for sparkling wines picked soon after 15 August.

InterLoire explained that ‘while the white grape harvest began exceptionally early, the red grape varieties stand out for their high-quality potential, promising wines that are both structured and expressive’.

In the Nantes vineyards, the harvest for the first Muscadets began on 22 August, marking an early start with notably healthy grapes. InterLoire said that the 2025 vintage offers ‘the promise of great wines for ageing’ with an excellent balance between maturity and freshness.

Harvest began even earlier (18 August) in Anjou-Saumur, breaking records for the region, and continuing under favourable conditions. The entire production of wines from the PDO – including sparkling, rosé, red and white – all showed an outstanding level of ripeness.

Finally, in Touraine, similarly good conditions favoured high-quality fruit. Wines from this vintage should be precise and expressive.

Commenting on the harvest, Pierre-Jean Sauvion, president of the InterLoire Communication Committee, said: “The 2025 vintage is the result of a year’s work, during which flexibility and responsiveness were required.

"On each plot, for each grape variety, the Loire winegrowers were able to reconcile the demands of Mother Nature.

“After two intense heatwaves, followed by rainfall at the end of July, the grapes ripened rapidly in August.

“The vintage fully embodies the identity of our winegrowing region: freshness and elegance, expressed through a rich organoleptic palette.”

InterLoire brings together 3,000 winegrowers, merchants and co-operatives, representing 80% of the volume of wine produced in France’s third largest PDO wine-growing region.

Its mission is to represent, promote and enhance the wines of the Loire.

Pictured: Touraine Vines in the Loire Valley







