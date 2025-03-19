South Africa celebrates vintage of 'exceptional freshness' as harvest gets underway

By James Lawrence

In stark contrast to the drought-ravaged vintages of previous years, South African producers are optimistic that 2025 will deliver wines of “exceptional fruit expression and freshness”, with winemakers and viticulturists reporting “outstanding quality across the board”.

According to South Africa Wine: “Favourable growing conditions throughout the season have resulted in a well-balanced fruit composition for red grape varieties, characterised by good acidity, deep colour and tannin development.

“Moderate and dry conditions in key regions ensured a steady ripening process, allowing winemakers to harvest grapes at optimal ripeness. Early fermentations exhibit intense aromatic profiles, paving the way for wines with exceptional character and depth.”

By way of comparison, 2019 saw intense drought and significantly reduced yields as a result, while vintage 2024 was marked by flooding at the start of October 2023.

However, an ideal balance of sunlight, heat and rainfall is reported to have lifted the industry's spirits in 2025.

“The combination of moderate temperatures, sufficient winter rainfall, and meticulous canopy management to harness the season’s potential has resulted in an excellent balance in the grapes. Early indications suggest that the 2025 wines will deliver exceptional freshness and structure,” said Dr Etienne Terblanche, head of consultation services at Vinpro.

South African Wine highlighted the impact of “record rainfall in July that replenished water sources and ensured sufficient irrigation, supporting vineyard growth".

Thanks to dry spring and summer conditions, meanwhile, disease pressure was low, and vine vigour was strong in most regions.

The stage was then set for “cool and dry ripening conditions and a high-quality harvest”.

Rico Basson, CEO of South Africa Wine, commented: “The 2025 vintage showcases the skill, resilience and dedication of our industry. South African wines continue to impress globally, and this harvest reaffirms our commitment to quality and sustainability.

“Early-ripening cultivars like Chardonnay and Pinotage show improved production levels after exceptionally low yields in 2024 due to frost conditions. Chenin Blanc is currently producing cultivar-typical wines with distinctive freshness and texture, while early observations for Shiraz, Merlot and Colombard predict a very promising vintage. If favourable weather conditions continue into the second half of the season, late-ripening cultivars are expected to enter the cellars in optimal condition, further confirming 2025 as a high-quality."







