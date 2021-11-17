Loire vintage 2021: 'Hard year, but versatile and beautiful wines'

By James Lawrence

Winegrowers in the Loire Valley region grappled with a difficult and challenging season, but were rewarded with a good crop of fresh and aromatic wines, according to a new harvest report from InterLoire.

It stated that overall yields ran close to a five-year average, and notes that the quality of the wines is ideal for producing “effervescent, bubbly Loire wines (Chardonnay and Chenin), with great acidity providing a Loire-valley flavour based on freshness.”

Growers reportedly harvested a very small crop of Sauvignon Blanc, though the quality has been lauded as excellent.

“With the Chenin Blanc wines, work on the lees during ageing will refine the sense of volume in the mouth, balancing this beautifully with 2021 aromatics,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the red grape harvests finished at the end of October, in ideal conditions. “Coming later than the last vintages, 2021 is promising red wines typical of the Loire valley for their fruit, freshness and versatility, with slightly lower than average yields,” according to InterLoire.

The report added that through temperature variations and freshness, the 2021 vintage lent itself to making good quality rosé wines.

Pierre-Jean Sauvion, Chairman of the InterLoire communications panel, commented: “The end of the growing season, in August and September, has allowed for a very good level of ripeness but no miracle in terms of yield. This 2021 harvest is true to the great Loire vintages, fresh, crunchy, with density and beautiful aromatic tastes – for consumption without moderation!”.













