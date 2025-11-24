Inter Rhône releases Rhône Valley Harvest 2025 update

By Oliver Catchpole

Inter Rhône, the professional association for the Rhône Valley, has released an update on the 2025 vintage.

While final figures have not yet been made available, according to the organisation this year saw low yields, but with high quality grapes, in line with the majority of harvests across Europe.

It said that the Rhône had a mild winter followed by overall high temperatures throughout spring and summer.

Towards the end of July, ripening accelerated, providing the vintage with a two-week lead over 2024, although a wet September meant that harvests had to be well timed.

Expanding on these reports, Tom Ashworth, CEO of Yapp Brothers, a Rhône and Loire specialist, said: “After the ‘throwback’ 2024 vintage, 2025 saw a return to the early, hotter harvests that have been frequent since 2015.

“Most winemakers were harvesting from mid-August and some were finished before the start of September (the earliest on record for many).

“Quality was very good, with concentrated fruit that will likely produce intense and structured wines, but yields were down due to fewer bunches, less grapes on bunches and reduced juice in grapes. Broadly similar volumes to 2024, but for contrasting reasons.”

Despite some difficulties in the vineyard, Inter Rhône also said that this year would be an “excellent vintage”.

Philippe Pellaton, president of Inter Rhône, added: “The slowing pace of the harvest allowed us to seek the best possible ripeness and balance.

“The small berries brought concentration, intense colour and great aromatic richness. The reds stand out for their finesse and length, supported by preserved freshness. The whites show minerality and bright aromatics. It’s a harmonious vintage – precise and well-balanced.”

The Rhône Valley is the second largest AOC vineyard area in France, with over 30 appellations.

In the north of the region, Yann Chave, co-president of the Crozes-Hermitage AOC described “a sunny and early vintage with two heatwaves, one in June and a long one in August.

“2025 produced fewer bunches than previous years: down 50% for whites and 25% for reds. That said, quality is high. With well-preserved balance, fresh acidity, and moderate alcohol levels, the wines show ripe and soft tannins”.

Meanwhile, in the southern Rhône, Damien Gilles, president of the Côtes du Rhône Syndicate, added that: “The 2025 Côtes du Rhône vintage looks particularly promising. Despite slightly lower volumes, the vines yielded fruit of great precision with an excellent sugar/acid balance.

“This summer was hot and dry, with a heatwave in August that accelerated ripening and concentrated aromas, while the Mistral wind helped keep the grapes healthy. Early tastings confirm remarkable freshness and elegant aromatic potential, suggesting wines of real finesse and homogeneity.”

Last year Inter Rhône said that 63,307ha were farmed in the Rhône valley, with 2.2m hl produced for the 2024 vintage.

The Rhône Valley exports to 186 destinations across the world.





Pictured: Tain-L'Hermitage (Credit: Vapernin, Pixabay)