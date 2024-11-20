Loire Valley producers reeling from 'unprecedented climatic conditions' in 2024

Vintage 2024 in the Loire Valley has been described as "one of the most trying years in recent decades” for growers in north-western France.

According to the promotional body Centre-Loire Wines: “Faced with unprecedented climatic conditions, growers had to demonstrate resilience, tenacity, and commitment to make the most of a vintage that, despite the odds, holds the promise of some pleasant surprises.”

Nevertheless, the season delivered a roller coaster of rain, hail, frost and rot. Spring witnessed frost attacks and destructive hailstorms, while record rainfall –up to twice the annual average – saw massive outbreaks of downy mildew in the vines.

In essence, it was a vintage defined by high levels of rainfall and below-average temperatures – a stark contrast to the drought-ravaged 2019. Slow grape maturation, meanwhile, delayed the harvest which began on 16 September and was concluded in the first two weeks of October.

However, uneven ripening across plots – and even within individual rows – also forced growers to stagger their harvests to pick grapes at optimal maturity.

"Yields are generally lower than usual, with significant differences between plots depending on location, cultivation methods, vineyard work and grape varieties," said François Dal from SICAVAC, the technical arm of Centre-Loire Wines.

“Menetou-Salon was the worst affected, while Pouilly-Fumé suffered severe losses due to mildew, resulting in historically low yields, though slightly better than the disastrous 2021 vintage."

Yet despite this very challenging season, growers are reportedly happy with the vibrant levels of acidify in their whites – alcohol levels are noticeably lower compared to recent vintages.

“A pleasant surprise in this incredibly tough year is that the whites have developed balanced and aromatic profiles with freshness and good acidity,” observed Dal.

“The 2024 vintage will undoubtedly be remembered as a 'winegrower's vintage', with the quality of wines heavily dependent on the vigilance and adaptability of growers. With support from SICAVAC, the Centre-Loire winegrowers showcased their expertise and determination, turning a year of climatic adversity into a vintage that reflects their skill and resilience.”







