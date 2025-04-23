2024 sees Domaine Bousquet cut carbon footprint by 20%

Argentinian estate Domaine Bousquet has released its 2025 sustainability report, highlighting encouraging progress made at the organic wine producer during 2024. The Mendoza winery, a long-time advocate of organic and biodynamic viticulture, has redoubled its sustainability efforts in recent years.

The review, the second of its kind since Domaine Bousquet’s inaugural sustainability report last year, revealed that the organic leader had slashed its carbon footprint by 20% in 2024, when compared to the previous year.

The estate touts its reduction in fertiliser use and offsite waste, as well as an increased adoption of lightweight bottles, for the marked progress. In terms of the latter, the average bottle weight at Domaine Bousquet is now 408g.

The producer is also pursing a reduction in packaging weight to reduce carbon emissions: flexi tanks and kegs are a fresh priority with the estate set to open a bag-in-box filling centre in Mendoza in 2025. Beyond cuts to emissions, compost production has increased fourfold from 230 tonnes in 2023 to 823 tonnes in 2024.

As reported by Harpers, Domaine Bousquet has also spearheaded, alongside fellow South American wineries Grupo Peñaflor, VSPT and Miguel Torres Chile, the creation of an International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) greenhouse gas emissions calculator calibrated for use by wineries across the continent.

On the people side, workforce sustainability has also emerged as a key target, with average salaries and benefits having risen from 48% above the cost of living in 2023 to 78% in 2024.

The winery also announced last week its first wine with both Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC) and Demeter biodynamic certification – Gaia Organic Malbec 2022 – which is available to UK consumers from Waitrose.









