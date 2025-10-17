Flint Wines expands US portfolio with addition of five wineries

By Oliver Catchpole

Flint Wines, the London-based fine wine merchant, has announced the expansion of its US portfolio, becoming the exclusive UK distributor of five new wineries.

Four of these wineries are under the group Provignage – a group of terroir-focused producers – while the fifth is Matthiasson Winery.

Provignage’s four wineries include: Domaine de la Côte, Piedrasassi, Sandhi and Evening Land Vineyards.

Domaine de la Côte was founded by Sashi Moorman, CEO of Provignage in 2013 with winemaker Rajat Parr. It is a 16ha property with six organically farmed sites.

Sandhi Wines is small-production, sourcing Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from vineyards in the Santa Rita Hills. Its wines are already available in the UK by-the-glass in locations such as Ambassador’s Clubhouse and the Nomad Hotel. Also added was Piedrasassi, which produces Syrah on a very small scale from terroirs in and around Santa Barbara County.

Evening Land are an Oregon-based winery at Seven Springs, which is one of the state’s oldest vineyards, planted mostly with Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in the Eola Amity Hills and farmed biodynamically since 2007.

Matthiasson was started in 2003 by Steve and Jill Klein Matthiasson (pictured), who see winemaking as an extension of their love for farming. It is known for producing vibrant, terroir-driven wines using a wide variety of grapes and is based in the Napa Valley.

Matthiasson’s wines already have a following in the UK. For example, its Ribolla Gialla is listed at the 1Hotel’s restaurant, Dovetale by Tara Ozols – winner of Star Wine List’s Best Californian List this year.

Beth Pearce MW, head of buying at Flint, said: “I’m more than delighted to be representing these iconic West Coast wineries here at Flint. Although separated by many hundreds of miles, we share the same philosophy towards site expression and restraint, which makes them just perfect for our portfolio.”

Flint Wines was founded in London in 2006 and works with producers from around the world. Its focus is terroir-driven wines (primarily from Burgundy, Italy and the US), which aligns well with the ethos of these five new additions.















