Vikki Bruce gains Keeper of the Quaich honour

By Hamish Graham

Vikki Bruce (pictured, centre), MD of whisky specialist MacLean & Bruce, has been inducted as a Keeper of the Quaich at the esteemed society’s 70th anniversary ceremony at Blair Castle. The honour acknowledges Bruce for her contributions to the Scotch whisky trade.

Bruce established MacLean and Bruce alongside well-known whisky writer Charles MacLean in 2013. The business provides luxury travel experiences to international markets with Bruce growing the business to include bespoke bottlings, private casks as well as other unique experiences.

She joins the over 3000 people from 100 countries who have been awarded the Keeper of the Quaich honour. The accolade also represents a personal milestone, with Bruce’s father-in-law Andrew Bruce, 11th Earl of Elgin, a key figure in the history of the Keepers of the Quaich society as a former Grand Master of the society. This role is now held by Bruce’s brother-in-law, Charles Bruce.

Bruce’s business partner Maclean, as well as her husband Alex Bruce, MD of Adelphi Selection and Ardnamurchan Distillery, are both Masters of the Quaich.

The new honouree, reflected: “Becoming a Keeper of the Quaich is a great honour, made even more meaningful by my family’s connections with the society.

“From my father-in-law’s role in shaping the character of the banquets, to Alex and Charlie’s involvement as Masters, the society is quite personal to us and it’s a privilege to play part of this ongoing legacy.

“At MacLean & Bruce, our mission is to uphold the integrity and heritage of Scotch while opening doors for enthusiasts around the world, and my induction reflects that commitment.”

The present chair of the society, Aristotelis Baroutsis, added: “The banquet celebrates the unique and collegiate nature of the Scotch Whisky industry and inducts new Keepers from all around the world.

“At the ceremony we inducted 48 new Keepers from no less than 17 different countries which demonstrates the continued popularity of Scotch Whisky.”









