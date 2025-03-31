Subscriber login Close [x]
Whisky cask marketplace Cask Trade opens first warehouse

By Hamish Graham
Published:  31 March, 2025

Cask Trade, the whisky cask marketplace founded in 2018, has opened its first warehouse located in the famed Speyside whisky region.

The opening of the 25,000 cask-capacity warehouse in Forres comes as the business aims to expand its operations. The warehouse will also act as a new venue for the company to interact with clients, with the warehouse containing a tasting room allowing for masterclasses and direct tastings from clients’ own casks.

Cask Trade has sold casks from over 170 distilleries across Scotch whisky, rum, Cognac, and Armagnac. The company is a stockist rather than a broker, hence it owns all of its own stock. The company has also gained a number of accolades in recent years including the Financial Times Fastest Growing Businesses in Europe for 2024 as well as winning the Drinks Trust Caused Based Marketing Campaign for 2024.

Founder and CEO of Cask Trade, Simon Aron, sees the new warehouse as a sign of intent for the business’ growth.

He said: “Opening our own warehouse is a natural progression for the business and will enhance the effective management system of our client's whisky, something we have been working hard to make even better over 2024.

“This will allow us to provide Delivery Orders (DOs) with greater ease for customers who wish to have one. The amazing location also means we can offer a total single-cask whisky experience for our customers.”

Last year Cask Trade celebrated its fifth anniversary by selling bottles of cask-strength whisky in the hopes of raising £10,000 for the Drinks Trust.

To take a look at the new site, a video is available to view from Cask Trade here.






